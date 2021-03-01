Two dead and little girl hospitalized after early morning fire

Vermilion, Ill. (WCIA)–

“I was worried about if she was going to make it or not. I was scared. Very scared,” Aunt of one of the survivors, Shannon Church, said.

A man and his infant daughter are dead after a house fire this morning in Vermilion. The fire broke out around 1:40 this morning at the corner of Water and North 2025 street. A woman and two young kids were able to get out of the house.

Crews are still working to learn more but when they got to the scene. They found the house in flames.

They also saw a woman and two children standing outside. They told firefighters a man and his two month old were still inside. 35- year old Michael Phipps and Nettie Phipps were pronounced dead at the scene.

The woman and other children were sent to hospitals. An aunt says her niece is still fighting for her life.

“She just got out of surgery. They said there’s going to be multiple surgeries she’s going to have to go through and they said she’s going to be up there for about a month up in the hospital,” Church said.

State police and the state fire marshal are investigating. Several departments showed up to help put out the fire.

Autopsies will be performed tomorrow. The woman and kids who made it out are in hospitals in Indianapolis. State police were still on scene this afternoon.