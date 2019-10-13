Two dead after crash

FORD COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Two people are dead after a single car crash.

It happened at the intersection of 150 north and 1500 east road, west of Paxton.

The Ford County Coroner’s office believes the crash happened overnight, but it was hours later when the car was spotted in a ditch.

Both victims were pronounced dead on scene just before noon today.

One of them was 19-year-old Taylor M. Johnson of Rantoul. The other was a 28-year-old man.

The Coroner’s Office believes both died as a result of injuries from the crash.