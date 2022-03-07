SHELBY COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Two men from Shelby County were charged over the weekend for possessing methamphetamine in two separate cases.

69-year-old Keith Miller of Tower Hill was charged on Friday. He was charged with possessing two days earlier 15 to 100 grams of meth, a Class 1 felony with a sentencing range of probation to 15 years in prison. He was also charged with intending to deliver that meth, a Class X felony with a sentencing range of six to 30 years in prison and a maximum fine of $100,000.

Miller was arrested when the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office executed a search warrant on his Tower Hill home. Bond was set at $75,000 and he is due in court on March 23 for a preliminary hearing.

The day Miller was charged is the day that Michael Fitzgerald, 25 of Shelbyville, allegedly committed his offenses. Fitzgerald was charged on Monday with possessing less than five grams of meth and two counts of domestic battery against a family or household member. He is alleged to have forcefully grabbed the victim’s arm and neck, which resulted in bodily harm.

Fitzgerald is being held on a $30,000 bond with additional conditions.

The charges against Miller and Fitzgerald are only allegations and they are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.