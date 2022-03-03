URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — A pair of 21-year-olds from Champaign County were charged in federal court on Tuesday with gun offenses.

Kevin Beasley of Rantoul was charged for allegedly possessing a firearm as a previously convicted felon while Ahzhnae Vassar of Champaign was charged for allegedly making a false statement to a licensed gun dealer while buying a gun. The indictment alleges that Vassar unlawfully purchased a Glock 17 pistol by falsely stating that she was the true buyer of the gun.

Beasley was arrested on Feb. 16 while Vassar was issued a notice to appear in court on March 17.

If convicted, Beasley and Vassar are facing a maximum of 10 years in prison, followed by three years of parole and a $250,000 fine.