Update at 4:00 p.m.

The City of Champaign has announced an additional road closure for Church St.

In addition to the closure below, Church St. between State St. and Randolph St. will be closed between 7 a.m. and 4 p.m. from Wednesday to Friday for routine storm sewer maintenance.

The work is weather dependent and the city said it may be delayed due to inclement weather. They advise everyone to pay close attention to traffic control devices and proceed cautiously through the work zone.

Church St. closure at State St.

Courtesy: City of Champaign

Original Story:

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The City of Champaign said two roads will close temporarily beginning Wednesday.

Fifth St. between Chalmers St. and Armory Ave. will be closed beginning on Wednesday in order to place a construction crane at the 400 block of E. Chalmers. The city said traffic will not be allowed during the closure, but access will be maintained to all local properties.

The road will reopen on Jan. 12, weather permitting.

One westbound lane on Church St. between New St. and Elm St. will be closed beginning Jan. 12 with westbound traffic being reduced to one lane.

This is in order to complete sidewalk installation for the North Fields at Central High School. The road will reopen on Jan. 20, weather permitting.

The city advises everyone to pay close attention to traffic control devices and use alternate routes during the closures. They also thank everyone in advance for their cooperation and patience.