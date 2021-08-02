Two central Illinois winners of $100k vaccine lottery prize

CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) — The Illinois governor’s office is announcing three winners of the fourth ‘All In for the Win” lottery have been chosen.

The Illinois Department of Public Health says it will either call or email the winners Monday afternoon. A press release says those winners are located in Macon County, Springfield, and Shaumburg.

IDPH says it will call from 312-814-3524 and/or email from DPH.communications@illinois.gov.

The release says no personal information will be asked for in the first phone or email notification. Winners will have to complete, sign, and send the authorization form to IDPH within 7 days to accept their prizes.

The Illinois Lottery will then guide winners through the claims process. Winners will be announced eight days after each draw unless they choose to remain anonymous.

IDPH says the vaccination rate has risen over the past week. This week, there were 27,400 vaccinations per day, compared to 18,400 per day last week.

The State of Illinois announced in June that everyone who had gotten at least one shot will be automatically entered into the drawing.

For more information on the prizes and schedule of the ‘All In for the Win’ vaccine lottery, visit allin.illinois.gov.