Two Central Illinois men charged in January 6 Capitol attack

FILE – In this Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, file photo, violent protesters storm the Capitol, in Washington. People charged in the attack on the U.S. Capitol left behind a trove of videos and messages that have helped federal authorities build cases. In nearly half of the more than 200 federal cases stemming from the attack, authorities have cited evidence that an insurrectionist appeared to have been inspired by conspiracy theories or extremist ideologies, according to an Associated Press review of court records. (AP Photo/John Minchillo, File)

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — Two Central Illinois men have been charged in connection to the attack on the U.S. Capitol on January 6.

According to arrest warrant, Bruce J. Harrison and Douglas K. Wangler are accused of:

Knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds without lawful authority

Disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds

Disorderly conduct in a Capitol building

Parade, demonstrate or picket in any of the Capitol buildings

According to the criminal complaint, law enforcement received a tip identifying Wangler as a participant in the events inside the Capitol building on the 6th. Investigators received an 11-second video that had been sent via Facebook Messenger on January 6. In the video, a man was standing between two sculptures, pumping his right-hand fist in the air while chanting “U.S.A.” repeatedly.

Image of Wangler provided in U.S. Court filing

Investigators searched government records and reviewed Wangler’s Facebook page and tracked him down to Oakwood, Illinois.

U.S. Capitol Police said the video appeared to have been recorded in the Crypt of the U.S. Capitol Building, a large room directly beneath the U.S. Capitol rotunda. Surveillance video from the Crypt and other areas of the Capitol Building matched up with the alleged Facebook video of Wangler. He was seen walking through the Crypt with another man, later identified as Harrison.

None of the videos reviewed of the two men showed them damaging property or participating in other violent acts.

Image of Harrison provided in U.S. Court filing

Cell phone records also connected Wangler to the building.

A witness also told investigators that Wangler told the witness he “walked around for a little while inside the U.S. Capitol building to take a ‘tour’ of some of the sights and then left. The witness further explained that Wangler stated something to the effect of, ‘If walking around and singing some patriotic songs is a crime then I guess I am guilty.’ Harrison also told the witness that he was concerned the FBI was looking for him as well.”

FBI agents interviewed Wangler and Harrison in Urbana on April 15.

The two said they planned the trip to attend the Trump rally and drove to D.C. in Harrison’s vehicle. They attended the rally, and Wangler said President Trump announced at the rally, “We’re going to peacefully walk to the Capitol building.” The two said they walked over to the building after the speech ended. They said they saw a violent crowd at the building. Harrison said he also saw people throwing objects at the police and spraying them with what he assumed to be mace. He also saw one person spray the police with a red mist, which might have been bear spray, from several feet away.

The two said after watching the crowd, they decided to go around to the other side of the building to avoid the violence. Wangler said he saw a man pounding on one of the building’s windows and told the man to “knock that s*** off.”

The two say they saw wide open doors leading inside and went in. Wangler said at one point, he asked an officer if they’d get in trouble for being inside, but the officer shrugged and said, “It doesn’t matter now.”

The two confirmed Harrison recorded a video of Wangler in the crypt. Wangler said he sent it to his wife and some other friends via Facebook Messenger.

The two said they were inside for 10 to 15 minutes and decided to leave after Harrison said they “got caught up in the moment.”

They took a cab back to the hotel and drove back to Illinois the next day.

More than 400 people have been charged so far in the attack on the Capitol. Charges range from misdemeanor offenses such as disorderly conduct in a restricted building, to conspiracy cases against members of extremist groups such as the Proud Boys and Oath Keepers.