MOWEAQUA, Ill. (WCIA) — Two Central A&M High School students were involved in an accident Thursday afternoon, the school’s principal announced.

Moweaqua’s mayor and police chief said the accident happened on Tower Hill Blacktop. Central A&M Principal Charlie Brown said the accident resulted in the students being injured, but the outlook looks positive. Both are in the hospital receiving care.

The accident comes two months after four Central A&M students were involved in a crash on Route 51 at Leafland Street. Two of the students – Keegan Virden and Conner Rowcliff – were killed and the other two – Damien Smith and Kinglsey Heinemann – were seriously hurt, but survived.

Brown asked people to pray for the students and for the school and promised to share more information when it become available.

This is a developing story.