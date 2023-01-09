GIFFORD, Ill. (WCIA) — Two cats were killed in a house fire in Gifford on Sunday that also left the occupants displaced.

Gifford Fire Chief Richard McFadden said the house was fully engulfed in flames by the time firefighters from Gifford, Rantoul and Ludlow arrived. The fire was extinguished within 45 minutes, but McFadden said firefighters faced difficulty in extinguishing a large library of books that were inside.

The occupants were at church when the fire started and were not home as a result. They said there were five cats in the home; two were found dead while the other three could not be accounted for.

No one was hurt and the State Fire Marshal determined the fire was caused by an electrical issue.