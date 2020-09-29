Two businesses to relocate

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Two businesses are moving into a new spot. El Toro and Apricot Lane will be moving next to Papa Del’s on S. Neil (1005 S. Neil). Apricot Lane is on Green Street right now.

A manager there said they wanted a spot that’s easier to access for parking. They expect to move in the next few months.

El Toro will be moving from their 723 S. Neil location. They said this new spot will give them more visibility and allow them to utilize their space better. Their lease at their old location was up, and they said it had a lot of wasted space.