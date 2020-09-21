Two buildings continue closure after employees tests positive for COVID-19

CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) — Two central Illinois buildings continue to be closed after positive COVID-19 cases within both buildings.

The Danville City Building remains closed after staff members tested positive for the virus. The Robert E. Jones Municipal Building will shut down through at least this week.

All non-impacted staff will continue working at home during this time.

In Coles County, the State’s Attorney’s Office is closed for the same reason. In a statement, the County said the office will be closed until further notice.

Court hearings are still taking place though and the statement said the office is still answering phone calls.