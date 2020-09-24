Two Boys & Girls Club staff members test positive for COVID-19

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — The executive director of the Boys & Girls Club of Decatur said they have had two staff members test positive for COVID-19.

“This is unfortunate news, however, my staff has been front line during this entire pandemic and this is our first report of anyone testing positive,” said Executive Director Shamika Bond.

She continued to say there is a possibility other staff and Club members could have been exposed to these individuals during the two weeks prior to diagnosis. Because of that, the Club will be under quarantine. It is expected to reopen on October 12.

Safety is the number one priority of Boys & Girl Club of Decatur, Inc., and we are doing everything possible to keep children, our staff, and volunteers protected from the COVID-19 virus. Shamika Brown, Executive Director – Boys & Girls Club of Decatur, Inc.

The Club is working with local health department officials on recommendations for information anyone who would have been a close contact to the COVID-positive individuals.