URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — Two people are under arrest after the University of Illinois Police Department said they were caught with a loaded gun and drugs during a traffic stop near campus early Wednesday morning.

Police officials said that just after midnight, 48-year-old Kalvin White and 29-year-old Donya Brown, both of Urbana, were arrested for armed violence and delivery of a controlled substance. Both were booked into the Champaign County Jail, where records indicate they remain in custody.

Officials said the two were initially pulled over by a UIPD officer for speeding on University Avenue. When the officer approached their car, he saw an open bottle of liquor on the floor, which gave probable cause for the car to be searched.

The search found a gun in the center console and cocaine in a purse. The cocaine, officials said, was packaged in a way that suggested its owner was selling it.

White and Brown were charged with armed violence, officials said, because they were committing a felony – delivery of a controlled substance – while armed with a dangerous weapon. In addition, White was arrested for driving with a revoked license, an offense records indicate he’s been arrested for in the past.