Two arrested on drug charges

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — The Sangamon County Sheriff’s Office said two people were arrested Wednesday on drug charges.

Sheriff Jack Campbell said a warrant was executed on the apartment of Nicholas Bixler and Rebecca Hagen. The sheriff said a warrant was obtained after “multiple heroin buys were made from Bixler.”

While searching the apartment, officers found 5 grams of heroin, a 1/2 gram of cocaine, a digital scale, $863, and “numerous unknown prescription drugs.”

Campell said Bixler was charged with manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance and possession of heroin. He said Bixler is also currently on parole for meth-related charges. Hagen was charged with possession of heroin.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Golf Tour Extravaganza 2020
Fill out my online form.