Two arrested on drug charges

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — The Sangamon County Sheriff’s Office said two people were arrested Wednesday on drug charges.

Sheriff Jack Campbell said a warrant was executed on the apartment of Nicholas Bixler and Rebecca Hagen. The sheriff said a warrant was obtained after “multiple heroin buys were made from Bixler.”

While searching the apartment, officers found 5 grams of heroin, a 1/2 gram of cocaine, a digital scale, $863, and “numerous unknown prescription drugs.”

Campell said Bixler was charged with manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance and possession of heroin. He said Bixler is also currently on parole for meth-related charges. Hagen was charged with possession of heroin.