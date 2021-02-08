Two arrested on drug charges after shots fired

CHARLESTON, Ill. (WCIA) — Two men were arrested early Saturday morning after Charleston Police responded to a shots fired call.

A press release says it happened at 3:51 a.m. near 11th Street and Cleveland Avenue.

Investigators say one person attending a large house party fired a gun inside and outside of the residence. Police say no one was hurt.

Over the course of their investigation, police got a search warrant for the house. The release says officers seized 4 ounces of psilocybin mushrooms, over 10 pounds of cannabis, and weapons that belonged to two men.

The release identified the two as Dameon R. Cooks, 25, and Daryl L. Jackson, 23. Both did not have a valid FOID card, police say.

Dameon R. Cooks

Daryl L. Jackson

They were arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana with intent to deliver, and possession of a firearm with a FOID card.

Police continue to investigate.