SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Two people were arrested last week in Springfield during the execution of an arrest and search warrant.

Shaquille Peak, 22 of Springfield, was arrested at a house in the 5300 block of Whitetail Drive after Springfield Police officers and U.S. Marshals obtained an arrest warrant for him. They also arrested a 28-year-old woman who was with Peak, Turquoise Jones of Springfield. Both were arrested without incident.

A search of the home turned up two guns, ammunition, digital scales, 17 grams of suspected crack cocaine, 169 grams of suspected powder cocaine and $4,285. One of the guns recovered was a stolen Glock with an extended magazine.

Photo courtesy of the Springfield Police Department

Jones was arrested on preliminary charges of possessing a gun while being ineligible for a FOID card, possessing a gun as a felon, armed violence, manufacturing and delivering a controlled substance and endangering the life or health of a child. Her bond was set at $300,000.

Peak was also arrested for possessing a gun while being ineligible for a FOID card, possessing a gun as a felon, armed violence, manufacturing and delivering a controlled substance. In addition to these charges, he was arrested for possessing a stolen gun and for possessing a weapon as a gang member. His bond was set at $500,000.

Anyone with information concerning this incident is asked to call the Springfield Police Department at 217-788-8311 and/or Sangamon/Menard County Crime Stoppers at 217-788-8427.