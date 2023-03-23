SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Springfield Police have arrested two people in connection to a shooting that left a man hurt last week.

Jared Staake, 31 of Beardstown, and Chelsie Bounds, 27 of Girard, were arrested on Wednesday by Springfield Police officers and U.S. Marshals. They were both wanted on arrest warrants that had been issued the previous day.

Both are accused of taking part in an attempted armed robbery on March 15. The victim said that he was sitting outside his home near Fayette Avenue and MacArthur Boulevard when a man in a ski mask approached and demanded money. The victim was shot twice during the altercation but survived.

Police believe that Staake was the person who shot the victim with Bounds being an accomplice. Staake was charged with armed violence, aggravated battery with a firearm, attempted armed robbery and unlawful use of a weapon by a felon. He remains in custody at the Sangamon County Jail on a $500,000 bond.

Bounds, meanwhile, was charged with aggravated battery with a firearm and attempted armed robbery. She also remains in custody at the Sangamon County Jail on a $100,000 bond.