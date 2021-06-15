Man facing felony charges after gun, half-pound of meth found in hotel room

EFFINGHAM, Ill. (WCIA) — Police in Effingham seized a large amount of methamphetamine last week.

A press release from the Effingham Police Department says on Monday, June 7, city officers were called to Days Inn, 1602 Damron Court, to assist sheriff’s deputies with serving warrants.

While police were serving the warrants, they say they saw illegal drug equipment. EPD then got a search warrant and then found a half-pound of meth and a firearm during that search.

Two people in the hotel room were arrested. The release named them as Christopher M. Beasley, 34, of Mattoon, and Alexis L. Marshall, 21, of Freeburg.

Alexis Marshall

EPD says Marshall was arrested on the original U.S. Marshal’s Service warrant, and Beasley was arrested for failing to appear for a Coles County court case.

Police add the Mattoon man was charged with possession of 100-400 grams of meth with intent to deliver. That’s a Class X felony punishable by 6-30 years in prison. Beasley was also charged with possession of a firearm by a felon, according to the release.