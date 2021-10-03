Two arrested in death investigation

EDGEWOOD, Ill. (WCIA) – Two people were arrested on Friday in connection to a suspected home invasion that left a man dead.

Roger Courson, 80, was found dead in his home on Sept. 26 by a family member. Several items, including guns, were reported missing from the home.

Based on information gathered during the investigation, including a tip from the public through Crime Stoppers, two suspects were arrested by the Illinois State Police and Clay County Sheriff’s Office. A Clay County judge found probable cause to detain them the following day.

The Clay County State’s Attorney’s Office is reviewing the case. Neither suspect has been formally charged, but charges are expected to be filed.

Anyone with information relating to this case is asked to contact Special Agent Timothy Brown, ISP Division of Criminal Investigation Zone 8, via email or by phone at 217-342-7861.