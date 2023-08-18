SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Authorities in Sangamon County believe that two recent arrests may have put an end to a string of area burglaries and scrap metal thefts.

Officials with the Sangamon County Sheriff’s Office said Ronald Beavers, 36, and Bryant Simon, 33, were arrested on Monday. Beavers’ car was found behind a business in the 2400 block of MacArthur Boulevard, and both were taken into custody.

They’ve been charged in connection to two thefts at abandoned buildings on MacArthur. Each man is facing six counts: two of burglary, two of theft and two of criminal damage to property.

Officials added that Beavers and Simon have lengthy criminal histories, with more than 20 arrests each for larceny, drug offenses and burglary. At the time of his arrest, Beavers was out of jail and awaiting trial for two separate 2022 felony cases of theft and possession of methamphetamine.

In addition to the burglaries on MacArthur Boulevard, Beavers is also suspected of being involved in numerous other burglaries and thefts of scrap metals, officials said.

The Sheriff’s Office is still investigating these thefts and hopes to identify other suspects to be charged. Anyone who has information that can help is asked to contact the Sheriff’s Office at 217-753-6841.