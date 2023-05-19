DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — Two men have been arrested in connection to a Wednesday night shooting in Danville that left a man seriously hurt.

Danville Police officials said they identified two suspects in the shooting: 23-year-old Kaleb Cotton of Danville and 26-year-old Bradlee Williams of Tilton. The investigation revealed that the two went to the parking lot of the Danville Aldi to meet the victim.

Shots were fired during that meeting and the victim was hit in the stomach. Officials added that the victim had several items taken from him before the suspects fled the scene. He is still in serious condition at the hospital.

Officials said Cotton and Williams were located together on Lynch Drive and were taken into custody. They were arrested on preliminary charges of aggravated battery with a firearm, armed robbery and possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver.

Both are being held at the Danville Public Safety Building, awaiting formal charging by the Vermilion County State’s Attorney’s Office.