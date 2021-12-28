Two arrested in armed robbery investigation

EFFINGHAM COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Two juveniles were arrested early Tuesday morning in connection to an armed robbery that happened Monday evening.

Effingham County Sheriff’s deputies said that just after 7:30 p.m. on Monday, a woman was flagged down in the area of 1100th Avenue and 1200th Street in Watson by people standing near a stationary car. They subsequently demanded cash and other items from her. The victim fled the scene without further incident.

The Sheriff’s Office began an investigation into the incident and issued a Be on the Lookout (BOLO) notice for the suspects and their car.

At 12:30 a.m. on Tuesday, sheriff’s deputies were assisting the Effingham Police Department with a fight when a car fled the scene. Realizing the car matched the description given in the earlier BOLO notice, deputies stopped the car and determined the people inside the car matched the earlier BOLO suspect descriptions.

A search of the car uncovered a gun and methamphetamine inside.

One of the juveniles was charged with Armed Robbery, Unlawful Use of a Weapon and Obstructing Justice. The other was charged with Possession of Methamphetamine, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Unlawful Use of a Weapon, Unlawful Sale or Delivery of Firearms and Obstructing Justice. Because they are juveniles, their names were not released.

The investigation into the matter is ongoing, and additional charges against other, unnamed individuals are expected. An additional gun was seized by the authorities as a result of the investigation.

Effingham County Sheriff Paul Kuhns praised the actions of all the officers involved.

“This is another great example of how well the City Officers and the County Deputies work and communicate with one another, Kuhns said. “Through their actions two illegally owned firearms were removed from dangerous hands and taken off of our streets.”