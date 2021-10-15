Two arrested for robbing Alliance Community Bank in September

Lights and sirens are seen atop a patrol vehicle in this file photo. (Credit: Getty Images)

SANGAMON CO., Ill (WCIA) – Two Springfield residents appeared in federal court in Springfield Friday for allegedly robbing the robbery of Alliance Community Bank on Sept. 13.

42-year-old Heather Horrighs and 50-year-old Theodis Parnell were formally charged with a criminal complaint in the U.S. District Court for the Central District of Illinois, after being arrested Thursday.

According to the complaint affidavit, Horrighs entered the bank carrying a box with a note attached to it. The note said the box contained a bomb and demanded bank employees to hand over money.

According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, “Parnell is alleged to have acted as an accomplice and getaway driver in the robbery.”

Both defendants are in temporary custody with the U.S. Marshals Service pending detention hearings set for next week.

If convicted, the maximum penalties are up to 20 years in prison and a $250,000 fine.