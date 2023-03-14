CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Two people wanted for murder in Decatur have been arrested, Decatur Police announced.

Mattavius Anderson and an unnamed 15-year-old were taken into custody on Tuesday in Champaign by members of the U.S. Marshals Service. Both were wanted on arrest warrants charging them with first degree murder.

Anderson, the 15-year-old and a 17-year-old are accused of killing 20-year-old Ja’Niah Thomas the evening of March 8. Family members said she was an innocent bystander who was sitting on the couch when she was hit by stray bullets. Thomas, who was 26 weeks pregnant, died along with her unborn baby.

In addition, Thomas’ four-year-old daughter was hit in the eye by a bullet. She survived but lost her eye. Thomas also had a two-year-old son who was not hurt.

Anderson is currently being held in the Champaign County Jail while the 15-year-old was booked into the Peoria County Juvenile Detention Center. The 17-year-old was already in custody after their arrest on Friday.