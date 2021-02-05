Two arrested for fleeing police, hitting squad cars

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Two people are in custody after police said they not only led them on a chase, but also displayed ‘no regard for human life’ when they drove into oncoming lanes of traffic and swerved towards police who were outside of their vehicles.

Rhett Birdsell, 26, and Kali Simmonds, 29, were arrested Friday for aggravated assault to a peace officer with a deadly weapon, aggravated fleeing and eluding, and criminal damage to state supported property.

Police said they tried to stop a black Honda SUV just before 1 p.m. in the 700 block of Bruns Lane, but Simmonds refused to stop and instead rammed a Springfield squad car. The chase continued north on Bruns Lane, past the Abraham Lincoln Airport, and north on Walnut Street Road towards Cantrall.

Police said at some point during the chase, Simmonds and Birdsell switched positions so Birdsell was driving. The SUV eventually stopped in a field, but Birdsell drove off again towards officers who were trying to approach on foot. They were able to get out of the way and were not hurt.

Police said throughout the chase, Birdsell stayed in the oncoming lane of traffic for ‘extended periods of time,’ hit several Springfield Police Department vehicles and swerved at officers. He was eventually pulled over in the 5400 block of Walnut Street.

No one was hurt.