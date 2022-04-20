MATTOON, Ill. (WCIA) — The Mattoon Police Department recently arrested three people for criminal sexual abuse. All three cases were separate from each other and have no connection.

The first arrest happened on April 8. Keith W. Tipton, 52 of Mattoon, is accused of having sexual contact with two minors since the summer of 2021; one of the minors is under the age of 13. He’s been charged with Criminal Sexual Assault, Criminal Sexual Abuse and Sexual Exploitation of a Child.

Records indicate that Tipton is a registered sexual predator with prior convictions in California and Illinois. He is being held on a $150,000 bond.

The second arrest happened the following day on April 9. 25-year-old Jerome D. Redmond of Chicago was arrested after he allegedly had sexual contact with an individual under 17. In addition, he allegedly provided the minor alcohol and marijuana before the sexual contact happened.

Redmond faces charges of Aggravated Criminal Sexual Abuse and Contributing to the Delinquency of a Minor. He is being held on a $75,000 bond.

The third arrest happened on April 13. Valerie J. Owens, 34 of Mattoon, was arrested and charged with Criminal Sexual Abuse with additional charges pending. She is accused of having sexual contact with a minor under 17 multiple times within a two week period. Her bond was set at $25,000

All three are being held in the Coles County Jail.