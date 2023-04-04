CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Two people were simultaneously arrested on Saturday at a University of Illinois Campustown bar after police said they were identified as being responsible for two separate battery incidents in the days and weeks prior.

Officials named one of them as 22-year-old Dejuon Baltimore, saying that they identified him as the offender in a March 28 battery outside the McDonald’s at 616 East Green Street. Baltimore is accused of punching another person, which resulted in the victim going to the hospital in an ambulance.

Officials said that a U of I telecommunicator saw Baltimore entering The Red Lion on security cameras on Saturday. Aware that Baltimore was a suspect in the battery care, the telecommunicator alerted officers, who responded to the bar as it was closing. Baltimore was arrested as he was leaving the business.

At the same time, officers also arrested 24-year-old Bryce Bradley, who was identified as the aggressor in a fight that happened on March 21. Officials said Bradley is accused of hitting a student in the head outside of Burrito King, located at 408 East Green Street.

Both were booked into the Champaign County Jail on an aggravated battery charge each and have been given notices to appear in court.