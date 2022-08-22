CHARLESTON, Ill. (WCIA) — A pair of juveniles have been arrested in Charleston in connection to a series of vandalism incidents over the weekend.

Charleston Police said they and their counterparts in Mattoon received dozens of complaints of damaged vehicles and building windows on Sunday. The following day, officers from both departments identified and arrested the two suspects, seizing a BB gun in the process.

Charleston Police said the suspects admitted to their involvement in the vandalism. The suspects were charged with felony criminal damage and were released to their guardians.