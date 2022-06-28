SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Two people were arrested in Springfield on Monday after a traffic stop revealed they were in possession of two guns and suspected marijuana.

Officers pulled over Baryon Whitley, 21 of East St. Louis, and a 17-year-old juvenile from Belleville near Second and Oak Streets just before midnight on Monday. During that stop, officers performed a search of the car and found 33 grams of suspected marijuana, a loaded .40 caliber semiautomatic pistol and a 5.56 caliber rifle. The rifle was later determined to have been stolen from East St. Louis.

Whitley was arrested on preliminary charges of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon and possession of a gun without a FOID card. He is being held at the Sangamon County Jail pending formal charges by the Sangamon County State’s Attorney’s Office.

The juvenile was arrested on preliminary charges of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, possession of a stolen gun and possession of a gun without a FOID card. He was processed and released to his parent.

Anyone with information concerning criminal activity, wanted fugitives or people with illegal guns is asked to call the Springfield Police Department at 217-788-8311 or Sangamon/Menard County Crime Stoppers at 217-788-8427.