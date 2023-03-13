SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Two people are under arrest after a traffic stop in Springfield last week resulted in the recovery of two guns and various drugs.

Springfield Police officials said the department’s Street Crimes Unit conducted a traffic stop in the area of 19th Street and Moffat Avenue on March 8. While speaking with the driver and lone passenger, officers spotted a bag of marijuana and searched the car further.

They found two 9mm pistols, one of which had been reported stolen from Georgia and was modified to fire automatically. In addition, officers found crack cocaine, methamphetamine, heroin, and suspected psilocybin mushrooms.

Photo courtesy of the Springfield Police Department

The female driver of the car, 43-year-old Cortessa Williams, was arrested for multiple crimes, including armed violence; unlawful use of a weapon-machine gun; possession of a weapon without a FOID card and manufacture, delivery and possession of both meth and a controlled substance. Bond was set at $100,000.

The male passenger of the car, 27-year-old Ethesianon Williams, was also arrested for armed violence; possession of a weapon without a FOID card and manufacture, delivery and possession of both meth and a controlled substance. In addition, he was charged with possession of a weapon by a convicted felon and officers discovered he was out on bond from a 2022 arrest on weapons and narcotics charges.

Officials said that anyone who has further information about this traffic stop and these arrests can call them at 217-788-8311 or Crime Stoppers at 217-788-8427.