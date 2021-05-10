Two arrested after shots fired investigation

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — A series of shots fired calls across the city Monday night lead to the arrest of two teenagers.

Police were first notified of shots fired at 6:11 p.m. in the 300 block of West Beardsley Avenue, followed by a second call near North Market Street and Eisner Drive. They were finally called to an area just outside of Marketplace Mall property after witnesses reported gunshots two vehicles chasing each other.

Police said Jeremiah Moore, 19, of Champaign and Patrick Cross, 19, of Urbana abandoned their vehicle and ran into a mall store for a short time before being arrested outside of mall property on weapons related offenses. They said both teenagers had guns with extended magazines, and the car they were driving was damaged by gunfire. The other vehicle involved was reported as a white car last seen driving northbound on Market Street.

Twenty-five shell casings were found on Market Street just south of Salvation Army, but no one was hurt. Police are still investigating . Anyone with any information is asked to contact police at 217-351-4545. Arrangements may be made for information to be shared privately. If you wish to remain anonymous you may also submit tips to Crime Stoppers by phone at: 217-373-8477 (TIPS); online at 373tips.com; or the “P3 Tips” mobile app.