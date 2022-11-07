RANTOUL, Ill. (WCIA) — Two people have been arrested following an overnight shots-fired incident in Rantoul.

Officials said Luis Hernandez, 22 of Urbana, and Bernardo Hernandez, 25 of Rantoul, were both arrested on preliminary charges of aggravated discharge of a firearm. Luis Hernandez was also arrested on a preliminary charge of possessing a gun without a valid FOID card. The Hernandezes were booked into the Champaign County Jail following their arrests.

The two were arrested after shots were heard in the area of St. Andrews Circle and Willow Pond Road early Monday morning. Rantoul Police officials said officers responded to the area just before 1 a.m. and learned someone’s apartment had been hit by gunfire. The officers found evidence, including shell casings, in the area of the victim’s apartment.

Witnesses reported seeing a white SUV driving away from the area at high speed after the shots were heard. After searching images from nearby license plate-reading cameras, officials said officers identified a suspect vehicle that was later found crashed on Harper Drive near the intersection with Harmon Drive. An AR-15 assault rifle was found inside the wrecked car.

Officials added that at approximately 2 a.m., officers were informed that someone had been brought to a local emergency room via private vehicle with injuries from a vehicle accident. They later determined that the injured individual, Luis Hernandez, was affiliated with the wrecked car found on Harper.

Luis was interviewed and arrested while Bernardo was arrested after further follow-up. Officials said Bernardo lives on the block of Harper where the wrecked SUV was found.

Rantoul Police are still investigating this incident; hey asked that anyone who has information about it contact them at 217-893-5601. Anyone wanting to remain anonymous can alternatively call Champaign County Crime Stoppers at 217-373-8477.