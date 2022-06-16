SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Two people were arrested in Springfield on Wednesday after a traffic stop revealed they had a gun and suspected fentanyl.

Officers pulled over Robert Mack and Keanna Wilson, both from St. Louis, in the 600 block of New Street at approximately 3 p.m. When the officers searched the car, they found a 9mm pistol and 11 grams of suspected fentanyl.

Mack and Wilson were both arrested for manufacture and delivery of a controlled substance and for possessing a controlled substance. Mack was also arrested for armed violence and for possessing a gun as a felon. Both are being held at the Sangamon County Jail pending formal charging by Sangamon County State’s Attorney Dan Wright.

Anyone with information about this or any other crime is encouraged to call Springfield Police at 217-788-8311 or Sangamon/Menard County Crime Stoppers at 217-799-8427.