Two arrested after drugs found during house search

SANGAMON COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Two people were arrested early Thursday morning in connection to selling illegal narcotics.

In a press release, Sangamon County Sheriff Jack Campbell said 45-year-old James Dyer and 32-year-old Tressa Duewer were arrested after a narcotics search warrant was executed at 7 Starnes Addition in Springfield. Officers got the warrant after the county’s Drug Interdiction and Response Team (DIRT) executed multiple controlled purchases of illegal narcotics at that house. He was charged with several counts of delivery of methamphetamine and possession of a controlled substance.

DIRT was able to collect one gram of meth, $161, scales, drug packing material and 281 prescription pills which included Zoloft, Trazodone, Clindamycin, Clonidine, Codeine and Quetiapine.

Dyer is currently out on bond and pending trial on a possession of meth case that originated with the Sangamon County Sheriff’s Office in November and another meth possession case from Grandview Police in December.

Campbell said Duewer is charged with delivery of methamphetamine and possession of a controlled substance. He said she is on parole from the Illinois Department of Corrections on a 2018 theft case.