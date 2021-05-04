Two adults displaced after home damaged by fire

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — Firefighters in Decatur were called to the scene of a house fire Monday night.

It happened around 11:45 p.m. at 2070 N. Charles St., which is just off of East Garfield Avenue.

The Decatur Fire Department says the first crews on the scene found smoke coming from the home. They then brought a fire hose to the back of the home.

Firefighters say the residents made it out safely. Crews then attacked the fire from the inside, and found heavy smoke and high heat.

DFD says the damage was contained to the floor it started on. Additionally, one firefighter had minor injuries after the fire.

The Red Cross responded to help two adults who were displaced from the home, the release adds.

The State Fire Marshal’s Office was called in to investigate.

There’s no word yet on what caused the fire.