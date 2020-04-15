Two additional COVID-19 deaths in Champaign County

1  of  2
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Two more people have died from COVID-19-related complications, according to the Champaign-Urbana Public Health District.

CUPHD officials said the two newest reports of fatalities are a man and a woman, both of whom were in their 80s. Both the man and the woman had additional, underlying health issues.

Prior to Wednesday’s announcement, there had been two deaths in the county — a man in 70s and another man in his 80s, both of which had underlying health conditions when they contracted the virus.

The county has confirmed 90 cases of COVID-19 so far, but only 31 of those cases are still considered active, according to CUPHD data Wednesday afternoon. Five people remain hospitalized from the virus and 55 people have recovered.

