CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA)– Two 24-year-old Danville men were shot, after a fight broke out between multiple people early Saturday morning.

Champaign Police Department responded to a shooting near the intersection of Third and Green Streets around 1:30 a.m.

Officials say a 24-year-old male had a non-life threatening injury to his leg. Another 24-year-old male was shot in the foot. Both men were given medical aid and transported to a local hospital where they remain in stable condition.

No arrests have been made and this is an ongoing investigation.

Officials said they searched the area, and are encouraging the public with surveillance cameras in the area to contact them. They believe video surveillance may be of investigative assistance.

Officials said if anyone has any information to contact them at 217-351-4545, tips to Crime Stoppers at 217-373-TIPS, online at 373tips.com, or the P3 Tips mobile app.