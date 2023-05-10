DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — The Lincoln Square Theater announced that “A Salute to Conway & Loretta” is coming to Decatur on Thursday, May 11.

Tayla Lynn and Tre Twitty, the grandchildren of country music legends of Conway Twitty and Loretta Lynn respectively, will pay tribute to their grandparents, performing many of their hit songs. Officials reported there’s never been a more dynamic country music duo than Twitty and Lynn and now, the torch has been passed to the next generation.

The theater said Tayla will bring laughs and sometimes tears with stories about traveling on the road with her “Memaw,” and how Loretta was inspired to turn words on a yellow legal pad into country gold. On the other hand, they noted Tre will bring his smooth style that will make the audience feel his “Poppy” is right back on stage.

Officials said that the local duo “Gabriel & Holmes” will be opening the show at 7 p.m., with doors opening at 6 p.m.

Tickets are on sale online or can be purchased at the door on the day of the event. The theater said shuttle service from the southeast portion of the Decatur Civic Center parking lot begins at 6 p.m.

More information about upcoming events at the Lincoln Square Theater can be found online.