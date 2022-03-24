DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — The Danville Police Department announced that a pair of twins have been arrested and charged in connection to a 2018 murder.

Brothers Aeron and Aerick Clark, 23, were arrested by the U.S. Marshals Service in Las Vegas on March 5. They were extradited to Danville earlier this week and were arraigned on first degree murder charges on Thursday. Bond for both men was set at $5 million

The charges allege that the Clarks were responsible for the shooting death of 18-year-old Jeremiaha Deneal. Officers found Deneal in a parked car in the area of Glenwood Drive and English Street; an autopsy determined that he died from a single gunshot wound to the head.

An investigation into Deneal’s death identified the Clarks as suspects and warrants for their arrests were issued on Jan. 6 of this year. No further arrests are expected in relation to this case.