CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — For college students who had just settled their brains for a long winter’s nap after some tough study sessions, a top university official has a YouTube video for you.

University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign chancellor Robert Jones narrated a two-minute video celebrating finals and the end of the semester, spoofing the famous 1823 holiday poem, A Visit from St. Nicholas by Clement Clarke Moore. (The poem may be better known as The Night Before Christmas.) The chancellor has a tradition of filming a holiday video at the end of every fall semester.

The full video, uploaded Thursday, can be found on the University’s YouTube page. The university also released an audio description version for students with visual impairments.

UIUC’s final schedule is Dec. 8 -15.