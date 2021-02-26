Tuscola School District teacher recognized for dedication to veterans

TUSCOLA, Ill. (WCIA) — An East Prairie Middle School teacher was recognized this week for her dedication to veterans.

Carmen Morgan, a 5th grade teacher at East Prairie, was recognized by the Tuscola VFW with the “Citizen of the Year” award. She received a medal and a certificate to make the occasion.

VFW Service Officer Jim Beeson said Morgan received the recognition after she created a display that honors Tuscola natives who went into the service. “She came up with an idea to volunteer and get people involved in putting up a sign at Ervin Park,” said Beeson. He stated the display features name plates that have the individual’s name, rank and service branch. There is also room for more plates as additional Tuscola students go into the service.

In addition to this display Morgan–who has a relative in the military– works on other various veteran-related projects, including the Soldier Adoption Program. That program allows students to “adopt” a service member and send them care packages.

East Prairie Middle School Principal Jared Vanausdoll said he was happy Morgan was recognized for her work and dedication to veterans.