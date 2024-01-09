TUSCOLA, Ill. (WCIA) — The outlet mall in Tuscola used to be a popular place to shop, even drawing people in from out of town. But more store closures have many in the community worried about its future.

Two more store closures at the Tuscola Outlet Shops have left some people in the community shocked.

“We’re quite surprised,” shopper Sue Boehler said. “But we made a special trip over here a while back for the Under Armor and when we came, it was gone.”

The mall used to be home to 155 stores, but with the Old Navy and American Eagle now set to close, it will leave only eight operating businesses.

“Anything you could possibly want was here,” Boehler said.

Boehler made the trip from Indianapolis to come shop. She used to come more often when there were more options. She believes the outlet’s decline is due to the rise in people buying online.

“They’re shopping on their computers and can find bargains on the computers. It’s sad. It’s just really sad.”

But Boehler has some ideas for what could keep it going.

“I told my son as we were driving in, I said, ‘Wouldn’t it be wonderful if they would rent out all these spaces to people selling their junk?'”

A store manager at the mall said the Old Navy and the American Eagle will close on Jan. 21. We reached out to city officials to find out more about the mall’s future, but have not heard back.