TUSCOLA, Ill. (WCIA) – An old Tuscola hospital is getting a second life. “The Jarman” apartments will soon replace the floor where patients were treated.

The nearly $3 million project is well underway, and developer Chris Robinson said 15 of the 25 units have been reserved. The Jarman Memorial Hospital’s history goes all the way back to 1919, but this addition was built in 1965.

Most recently, it served as an assisted living facility. But now, amenities like a gym and office space will fill the walls that used to hold an emergency room and x-ray equipment. Robinson said turning the second floor into apartments is the easy part. Right now, he’s working on bringing businesses to town to fill the commercial floor.

“The daycare is on the emergency side. In the middle area is where we’re looking to put a beauty salon in. The front here is all office space, which we have pretty much all of the office space rented out already,” he said.

He said the facility has a lot to offer. The hospital’s backup generators will still be able to power the building in case of a storm.

“It’ll be one of the safest places in town; it’s built like a bomb shelter,” Robinson said.

While this place will look completely different by the end of the summer, he said he’s planning to incorporate a few original features like a surgery light and x-ray machine.