TUSCOLA, Ill. (WCIA) — A Tuscola family is lucky to still have their house after a hoverboard caught fire overnight.

Natasha Smith and her family woke up to a loud popping noise and smoke in their home early Wednesday morning.

“I heard this loud like explosion,” Smith said. “Didn’t sound like glass or anything, but it was very loud.”

Smith realized something was wrong and called for help.

“I couldn’t even see my son’s door, there was so much smoke,” Smith said. “So I knew then, instantly, that we had a fire.”

Tuscola Fire got a phone call for a structure fire around midnight.

“We arrived to find that a hoverboard had caught fire and had started burning the carpet in the house,” said Assistant Chief Todd Ray.

Thankfully emergency personnel were in the area and responded quickly.

“Luckily there was a Tuscola police officer that was close by with a fire extinguisher and he got it put out,” Ray said.

Ray said the hoverboard was charging inside and the family went to bed and left it alone, something he warns against.

“If they get damaged, they can explode and catch fire,” Ray explained. “Or if you charge them too much, they can have problems, catch fire as well.”

Ray said crews were on scene for about an hour. The fire left behind damage to the carpet and living room.

He added that lithium batteries like the one in the hoverboard are becoming increasingly popular and wants to make sure people take care of them properly.

“If you buy chargers that are not original to the hoverboard, that can also cause problems,” Ray said. “It charges them differently than what the original manufacturer recommends.”

Smith said it will be a while before her son can ride a hoverboard again and wants to remind others.

“If you can’t find the charger, it’s not worth getting one online, especially if you don’t know where it’s coming from,” Smith said.

Smith initially thought that someone was trying to break into the house before finding out it was a fire. The investigation is ongoing.