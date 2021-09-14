Tuscola High School student gets cash for college after winning COVID-19 vaccine lottery

TUSCOLA, Ill. (WCIA) — A 14-year-old got her COVID-19 shot and now she has cash for college.

14-year-old Nevaeh, a freshman at Tuscola High School, lives with seven other people. While Nevaeh herself is asthmatic, her little brother also has heart conditions; so getting the vaccine was to keep herself and those around her safe.

After getting her vaccination, Nevaeh won a $150,000 scholarship for any college in Illinois through the “All in for the Win” lotter drawing. The money can go towards tuition, books, supplies and more.

Navaeh’s mother said she does not know which college she will go to just yet. She was not even really thinking about college until now.

