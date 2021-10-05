Tuscola High School going fully remote

TUSCOLA, Ill. (WCIA) — Tuscola High School (TCHS) announced last Thursday that it now switches to fully remote learning and teaching.

Officials said the number of positive cases and quarantine numbers at TCHS have greatly increased. 20% of TCHS students are in quarantine, resulting in the school being considered an outbreak by state guidelines.

TCHS has been put on an adaptive pause. Students will have classes via remote learning and in-person learning will resume on October 12, according to officials.

