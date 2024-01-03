TUSCOLA, Ill. (WCIA) — The leading cause of death in firefighters isn’t burns or injuries. Cancer is. Firefighters have a nine percent higher risk of developing the disease than the general population, sparking a conversation about prevention.

January marks Firefighter Cancer Awareness Month throughout the country. Chief Brian Moody said the Tuscola Fire Department has a renewed sense of awareness after 28-year veteran Captain Bill Schweighart was diagnosed with brain cancer.

“It just brings a heightened sense of awareness to all of us, of why we need to evaluate these risks and figure out ways we can mitigate those risks,” Moody said.

The department continues to preach exposure prevention. This includes new decontamination methods and gear to ensure they don’t take any harmful debris home with them.

“Just kind of take that one extra step, one extra level of decontamination, thinking long term,” Moody said. “So that in the grand picture of someone’s career, whether it be five, 10, 15, 20 years, they’ve done everything they can to reduce their risk through that whole time frame.”

Lieutenant AJ Coady’s father was a Springfield firefighter for 30 years before he died of cancer. He said prevention comes down to the small decisions.

“Keep your masks on when you’re overhauling and washing your gear,” Coady said. “You know, just keep doing all the right things; all the things that we know can help contribute to cancer, you know, we want to prevent those.”

Lieutenant Chaplin Joe Carter had kidney cancer six years ago. He believes awareness is the key to helping younger people on the department fight not only fires, but future cancer.

“Don’t take anything home. That’s the big thing. Make sure you clean your gear, do things of that nature that will prevent you from long-term exposure,” Carter said.

The department said the newer gear they use has a large role in limiting exposure levels. That is why staying up to date with new technologies is important, not only for current firefighting, but also cancer prevention.