TUSCOLA, Ill. (WCIA) — The Tuscola Fire Department is rallying behind one its firefighters as he battles brain cancer.

Captain Bill Schweighart has served the City of Tuscola as a firefighter for over 25 years. Department officials said he is one of the most, if not the most, consistently available firefighters in town.

“When the community has called, for incident small and large, Bill has stepped up and answered. He is noted for many things in our department and being one of the most dependable late night/early morning responders is one of the most notable,” they said on Facebook. “Bill is our rock. Do anything for anyone, attends every meeting and event, actively involved in training, continually learning, and always, always teaching us something.”

But of all the fires Schweighart has fought over the years, none of those battles are bigger than the one he currently faces.

Three weeks ago, a CT scan revealed multiple lesions on Schweighart’s brain. Additional testing and a biopsy led to a diagnosis of glioblastoma, the most common and most aggressive form of brain cancer.

Shortly after his diagnosis, Schweighart traveled to Chicago to receive treatment at Northwestern Medicine and the university’s Feinberg School of Medicine. On Dec. 4, a neurosurgery team performed a six-hour procedure on Schweighart.

Officials said Schweighart’s care team was very pleased with the outcome of the surgery. Although the first days of recovery were very difficult, they said Schweighart, unsurprisingly, has been as persistent as ever and is slowly improving each day.

“The past few weeks have been a whirlwind as Bill was initially diagnosed, had possible courses of treatment identified, and then began treatment with surgery,” officials said. “The disease and the surgery have already taken a toll on Bill, but as we all know, he is a fighter and is as determined as anyone. He is strong and is fighting through the demands of getting all his physical strength back and prepared for the journey ahead.”

That journey will be long and hard. Schweighart’s treatment plan includes two weeks of daily inpatient physical therapy and rehab to regain his strength. He will also start chemotherapy treatments during physical therapy, which will be followed by six weeks of outpatient radiation.

The Tuscola Fire Department has been behind Schweighart the entire time, saying they are eager to find ways to support him and offering assistance with anything they feel they can be of use for.

Other departments have helped out as well. Before Schweighart’s surgery, the Pesotum and Camargo Countryside Fire Protection Districts temporarily expanded their coverage to include Tuscola, which allowed the town’s firefighters to visit Schweighart in Chicago. Department officials thanked the fire protection districts for their gesture.

Courtesy: the Tuscola Fire Department’s Facebook page

They also thanked community members who showed love, support and prayer for Schweighart on Facebook. They said it means a lot to the Schweighart family and encouraged the community to keep it up.

People can send messages of encouragement, especially personal videos and photos, by posting them on the Tuscola Fire Department’s Facebook page. Officials said Schweighart enjoys seeing pictures, good memories and message from his friends.

People can also send cards and notes of support to the Tuscola Fire Department at 214 North Main Street in Tuscola, 61953. Officials said they will ensure that Schweighart sees any message that is physically or electronically written.