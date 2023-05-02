TUSCOLA (WCIA) — The City of Tuscola could be getting another fire station.

Tuscola officials are seeking a $1.2 million bid to build a new department next to the current one on Pinzon St.

Fire officials say space is limited and equipment is being stored in a shared space with the police department. The new department will be 6,000 square feet with three bays, a shower area, and a new kitchen.

Chief Brian Moody said the new structure couldn’t come any faster.

“Our meeting room is pretty tight,” Moody said. “So, this will give us some additional space, a little more room to spread out. It will allow us to upgrade some technology.”

A bid is set for May 26 and will be considered during the council meeting in June.