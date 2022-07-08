TUSCOLA, Ill. (WCIA)–Tuscola Fire department was dispatched Wednesday to a report of smoke coming from the windows of a residence.

When crews arrived, they found flames coming from the house. There is no word on if anyone was hurt.

Pesotum Fire Protection District, Camargo Countryside Fire Protection District, Tuscola Police Department, Douglas County EMA, American Red Cross, Scott Kibler, and many neighbors helped those in need stated the Tuscola Fire Department.

“This was absolutely a community effort to make sure that all who came to help went home safe and those involved were taken care of.”